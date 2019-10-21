Coast Guard seizes $92M worth of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard seized another massive cache of cocaine on Wednesday, offloading nearly 7,000 pounds, worth $92 million, in San Diego, officials said.

The drugs had been confiscated in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, taken from four suspected drug-smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America between late July and early October, officials said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alert brought in two cases totaling 4,000 pounds of cocaine, while the cutter Robert Ward captured a 1,500-pound case. The cutter Seneca commandeered a case weighing 1,400 pounds.

"I am extremely proud of this crew for doing their part to keep these dangerous drugs off the streets," Coast Guard Cutter Alert Cmdr. Tyson Scofield said. "The Eastern Pacific Ocean is a challenging environment, especially on a ship that is in her 50th year of service."