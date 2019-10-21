Elizabeth Warren: Transgender Border Crossers ‘Must’ Be Released into U.S.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a leading 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate, says transgender border crossers and illegal aliens “must” be released into the United States.

Warren, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where she demands that transgender border crossers and illegal aliens be released into the U.S. rather than being held in Mexico under President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“While in detention, transgender migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable to sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse,” Warren writes in the letter. “The United States should protect individuals fleeing persecution and targeted violence, including persecution based on gender identity or expression — not subject them to further harm.”

Trans migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable. We must end unnecessary detention and enforce strict standards to keep trans migrants and asylum seekers safe—and I’ll continue holding our government accountable when they fail to do so. https://t.co/erHH1ieD2s — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 19, 2019

“Trans migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “We must end unnecessary detention and enforce strict standards to keep trans migrants and asylum seekers safe — and I’ll continue holding our government accountable when they fail to do so.” – READ MORE