Wake Forest Professor Claims Believing in God is ‘Immoral and Illogical’

A Wake Forest University religion professor thinks it is not just illogical to believe in God, but also immoral, according to a Wednesday report.

Dr. Jarrod Whitaker specializes in South Asian religions at the North Carolina school and also allegedly asserted that belief in an objective truth “is the most tremendous evil that is responsible for all the great suffering in the world,” reported The Wake Forest Review.

The professor would perpetually “explain why Christian theology is problematic, racist, sexist, imperialist, and fundamentally evil,” Whitaker’s Catholic student John told the Review, who kept his identity concealed.

“His point was specifically that Christianity is in a position of power, everything came down to who is in a position of power and how we can problematize that.”

“His position was that it was not only illogical to believe in God,” continued John.

“He said that to believe in God is one of the most immoral things you can do, and to believe there is an objective Truth is the most tremendous evil that is responsible for all the great suffering in the world.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1