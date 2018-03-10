FEMINIST FAIL: Oxford University Forced To Apologize For Having Woman Erase International Women’s Day Graffiti

Here’s a classic example of feminism’s fanaticism boomeranging.

A female associate professor of political theory at the University of Oxford in Great Britain took umbrage after a woman cleaner was asked to remove graffiti stating “Happy International Women’s Day” on International Women’s Day. The graffiti appeared to be written in chalk on the steps of the Clarendon Building in Broad Street.

Oxford security makes a woman cleaner scrub out “Happy International Women’s Day” on the Clarendon steps. What an image for #IWD, @UniofOxford. #strikeforUSS #UCUstrike pic.twitter.com/E9u5S37hWW — Sophie Smith (@DrSophieSmith) March 8, 2018

The university promptly bent the knee:

We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused. International Women's Day is hugely important to Oxford. This should not have happened. — Oxford University (@UniofOxford) March 8, 2018

