Soros-Funded Group Blames ‘Russians’ for Italian Populist Victory

The far-left Swedish magazine Expo — whose parent organisation the Expo Foundation is funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros — has claimed that Russian media influenced the Italian election by “whipping up hatred of immigrants”.

The magazine cited a study by Alto Data Analytic that was featured in Spanish newspaper El Pais which claimed that the Russian-owned media outlet Sputnik greatly affected the election with its reporting.

The report claims that Sputnik’s Italian-language news website was shared more than any other by those who expressed a critical opinion on mass migration leading to the surge in support for populist, anti-mass migration parties like the Five Star Movement and the La Lega party led by firebrand Matteo Salvini.

The Italian version of the left-wing Huffington Post was the only other foreign media company to be shared more than the Russian outlet.

The author of the Expo piece then claims: “Russian propaganda follows the same pattern in Italy as previously seen in other contexts: dubious sources and experts as well as sensational headlines shared by tens of thousands of accounts with the goal of making the content viral and reinforcing the perceived problem.” – READ MORE

