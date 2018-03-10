True Pundit

California Coffee Shop Bans Cops for ‘Physical and Emotional Safety of Customers and Ourselves’

No, this is not satire or parody: A coffee shop in California has decided to stop serving police officers in order to protect the “physical and emotional safety” of its staff and customers.

Hasta Muerte Coffee, an employee-owned co-op in Oakland, recently announced it would not serve uniformed officers and even turned a cop away a few weeks ago, KNTV-TV reported.

The café even posted a Spanish message on its Instagram account, telling followers: “Talk to your neighbors, not the police.”

The post acknowledges the coffee spot’s anti-police policy, reading, “We have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.” – READ MORE

Share: