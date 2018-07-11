‘Feminist Apparel’ Mogul Accused Of Sexual Assault, Firing Feminist Staff

The founder CEO of Feminist Apparel — easily the wokest clothing company on the internet — is in hot water after his staff discovered that he had a history of serial sexual abuse of women.

And when Alan Martofel found out that his staff had uncovered his checkered, decidedly non-feminist past, according to Refinery29, he — allegedly — fired every last feminist on his staff for not being woke enough.

Feminist Apparel is well known for its woke shirts, which feature cute slogans like “Cats Against Catcalls,” “Deport Racism,” and “Pizza Rolls Not Gender Roles.” Hardened women’s rights activists sport the shirts at all the top feminist events, like the Women’s March, other Women’s Marches, open mic nights, and when visiting alternative bookstores.

But the brand apparently hid a dark secret. After being tipped off about his potential involvement in a rape, Martofel’s employees searched through his social media profile and found a Facebook status announcing the launch of Feminist Apparel . . . but paragraphs after Martofel admitted to allegedly abusing several women. Feminist Apparel, it seems, was his “humble attempt” at doing penance for his past brushes with “toxic masculinity” and sexual assault. – READ MORE

The White House announced the selection of Brett Kavanaugh as the much-anticipated pick to replace Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court. PR shops were working overtime flacking for and against the pick. However, one organization that was not working overtime was the hyper-liberal Women’s March.

The leftist group that sprang from Trump’s election victory blasted out an email to reporters and supporters slamming Trump’s nominee as part of a “patriarchal” and :white supremacist” agenda. Only one problem: They sent it out prematurely. The copy sent to hundreds of journalists just included an “XX” where the name of the justice should be. In the same blast, ‘Kavanaugh’ is spelled wrong – with a ‘C’ instead of a ‘K.’ – READ MORE

