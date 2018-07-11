CNN’s Cillizza Said Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Was So ‘Remarkably Predictable’ That He Predicted It Wrong

CNN’s Chris Cillizza responded to President Trump’s Monday evening SCOTUS nomination, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, by claiming that it was “remarkably predictable.” But just days earlier, Cillizza himself had made a nomination prediction that turned out to be wrong.

On July 2, Cillizza pointed toward Judge Amy Coney Barrett, suggesting that she would be the choice because he believed that Trump would choose a Supreme Court Justice based on appearance.

If you believe Trump makes decisions based on image and appearance (and he does), then here's the next Supreme Court Justicehttps://t.co/GRVrVkrmJF — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 2, 2018

Donald Trump's remarkably predictable and practical Supreme Court pick https://t.co/z9JWMpJxeS pic.twitter.com/o8DINYJkRl — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 10, 2018

During a speech to a small-business group in Washington, Trump said the “fake news” reports about children being separated from their families at the border are aiding human traffickers.

“They are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe,” Trump said of the media. “They know exactly what they’re doing.”

The president accused news outlets of covering child separations more than congressional hearings about an inspector general report about the Hillary Clinton email probe “because those hearings are not good for them.”

“The whole thing is a scam,” he told members of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Donald Trump just said, flatly, that the media is knowingly aiding and abetting smugglers and traffickers. How is that ok? — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 19, 2018

It isn't, except what your industry did to Mitt Romney and got away with also isn't OK, and because you got away with it nobody cares what Trump says about you. Sow. Reap. Deal with it, just like we have to deal with your horrible, biased reporting. https://t.co/ktfqkJ0RZb — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) June 19, 2018

Too far? CNN’s Chris Cillizza thinks so, but his tweet didn’t exactly provoke the response he was likely looking for. – READ MORE

