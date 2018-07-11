True Pundit

Politics

CNN’s Cillizza Said Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Was So ‘Remarkably Predictable’ That He Predicted It Wrong

Posted on by
Share:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza responded to President Trump’s Monday evening SCOTUS nomination, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, by claiming that it was “remarkably predictable.” But just days earlier, Cillizza himself had made a nomination prediction that turned out to be wrong.

On July 2, Cillizza pointed toward Judge Amy Coney Barrett, suggesting that she would be the choice because he believed that Trump would choose a Supreme Court Justice based on appearance.

READ MORE

During a speech to a small-business group in Washington, Trump said the “fake news” reports about children being separated from their families at the border are aiding human traffickers.

“They are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe,” Trump said of the media. “They know exactly what they’re doing.”

The president accused news outlets of covering child separations more than congressional hearings about an inspector general report about the Hillary Clinton email probe “because those hearings are not good for them.”

“The whole thing is a scam,” he told members of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Too far? CNN’s Chris Cillizza thinks so, but his tweet didn’t exactly provoke the response he was likely looking for. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN’s Cillizza Said Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Was So ‘Remarkably Predictable’ That He Predicted It Wrong
CNN’s Cillizza Said Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Was So ‘Remarkably Predictable’ That He Predicted It Wrong

Oops!

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: