WATCH: Ellison Says Democratic Congress ‘Could Theoretically’ Impeach SCOTUS Justices

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison on Monday didn’t rule out the possibility that a Democratic Congress could impeach a Republican-appointed Supreme Court justice.

Ellison said Democrats probably won’t try to impeach a justice that President Donald Trump nominated to the court but said it “could theoretically happen.” Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, previously claimed in May 2017 that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch isn’t a “legitimate” member of the court.

Ellison on Monday hosted a community forum on the Supreme Court, where he was asked if there was “any possibility that the legislative branch would remove a Supreme Court justice.” – READ MORE

If we were to pick one symbol of freedom in today’s politically charged America, it must be the gun. The constitutional right to own and carry a firearm sets America apart from the world and puts us ahead of every other nation in terms of individual freedom.

It is therefore fitting that both sides of the gun issue are voicing some of the clearest comments on President Trump’s nomination Monday of Judge Brett Kavanaugh – currently serving on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – to become an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun rights group, Everytown for Gun Safety, essentially declared this judge would end our civil society, saying it a statement: “Judge Kavanaugh has applied an extreme and dangerous interpretation of the Second Amendment when determining whether a law is constitutional, one that does not take into account a law’s impact on public safety.”

Meanwhile, on the pro-freedom side, Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms, said: “We are confident that Judge Kavanaugh will serve our nation with distinction as an associate justice of our nation’s highest court and that he will make decisions that will serve to protect the Second Amendment and other Constitutionally guaranteed rights of law-abiding Americans.”

Judge Kavanaugh certainly does offer clarity on this often politically obscured issue. In concise, logical prose Judge Kavanaugh wrote a dissent to a case that followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2008 Heller v. D.C. decision, which found the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to bear arms. – READ MORE

