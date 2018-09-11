World
Female Oktoberfest tourists slammed for ‘porno dresses,’ accused of ruining tradition
Oktoberfest, the weekslong German celebration dating back to the 1800s is known for beer, traditional Bavarian food and parades, but recently it has become recognized for something else — scantily clad women. At least that’s how some Germans feel.
In a newspaper interview, a Munich-based crime author accused tourists of poorly imitating dirndls, traditional Bavarian clothing worn by women during Oktoberfest.
“With the young women it often looks like porno dresses, short and low-cut and cheap material,” he said, The Times reported. “It has nothing to do with identity.”
According to reports, more people than ever have started wearing traditional Bavarian outfits to the world’s most popular beer festival.