Female Oktoberfest tourists slammed for ‘porno dresses,’ accused of ruining tradition

Oktoberfest, the weekslong German celebration dating back to the 1800s is known for beer, traditional Bavarian food and parades, but recently it has become recognized for something else — scantily clad women. At least that’s how some Germans feel.

In a newspaper interview, a Munich-based crime author accused tourists of poorly imitating dirndls, traditional Bavarian clothing worn by women during Oktoberfest.

“With the young women it often looks like porno dresses, short and low-cut and cheap material,” he said, The Times reported. “It has nothing to do with identity.”

According to reports, more people than ever have started wearing traditional Bavarian outfits to the world’s most popular beer festival.

Franz Thalhammer, 70, a former chairman of Munich’s Georgenstoana Baierbrunn folk group, called out Australian and Italian tourists specifically for sexualizing the uniform. “A dirndl is something nice, it can make almost anyone pretty. But some of the dresses you see these days are crazy,” he said, Daily Mail reports. “You go in a tent and it’s full of paralytic Australians and Italians and they’ve forked out €250 ($290) for a complete Bavarian outfit and think they’re Bavarians. It’s as if I’d walk around half-naked and say I’m Australian.”– READ MORE