DNC SAID JOSEPH MIFSUD COULD BE DEAD — HIS ADVISER POURS COLD WATER ON THE THEORY

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday floated a startling possibility: Joseph Mifsud, the mysterious professor who allegedly told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos about hacked Clinton emails, could be dead.

The DNC made the statement in legal papers filed in a lawsuit related to hacks of its computer systems during the 2016 election cycle. The filing states that all defendants in the case had been served with the lawsuit, “with the exception of Mifsud (who is missing and may be deceased).”

“An investigator involved in our efforts to serve him was told Mifsud might be deceased,” the DNC told reporters who asked about the claim.

But a Swiss-German lawyer who has been described as a close friend and adviser of Mifsud’s calls the allegation “nonsense.”

“I’m in a better mood today. I got it from really good sources. They say that he is alive, that he has another identity, and that he is staying somewhere, at a nice place,” Stephan Roh told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Sunday. – READ MORE

Dead men tell no tales, especially about their role in trying to set up and take down U.S. President Donald Trump.

