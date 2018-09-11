OBAMA MENTIONS BENGHAZI ATTACKS IN POLITICAL SPEECH — DON JR. REFUSES TO STAND DOWN

Former President Obama accused the GOP of meddling in conspiracy theories during a much-anticipated political speech Friday.

Obama was critiquing the policies of the GOP-controlled Congress and accused Republicans of “embracing wild conspiracy theories — like those surrounding Benghazi. Or my birth certificate.”

He obviously misspoke… he clearly meant Benghazi was a Negligent Homicide with gross incompetence so that he & Hillary could attempt to create at least a single foreign policy win before her anointment. I mean who cares about a few great Americans if you can score pol points? https://t.co/wDNXcuPWMn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2018

The line caused laughter in the audience at the University of Illinois, but some were offended at Obama’s referencing of the deadly attack by Islamic extremists that cost four Americans their lives.- READ MORE

Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor and former Utah congressman, pointed out that it was Obama who decided on U.S. intervention in Libya, and Obama eventually acknowledged the “worst mistake” of his presidency was failing to properly plan for that intervention.

He said Obama failed to protect the Americans stationed at the Benghazi compound and he failed to act in the aftermath of the deadly attack, and now he cannot “rewrite history.”

“It is offensive to the men and women who served in Libya, who served this country and who serve in the United States military, because that president — President Obama — failed to act,” said Chaffetz, who chaired the House Oversight Committee from 2015 to 2017 and led investigations into the attack.

“He is fundamentally and totally and fully wrong. … Shame on the president for saying that.” – READ MORE