Female HS sprinter on transgender dominance: ‘We are not physically able to be competitive against’ biological males (VIDEO)

As a pair of transgender high school sprinters — who were born male but identify as female — continue to dominate the competition in Connecticut, a female-born sprinter who races against them is stating what’s blatantly obvious.

“It’s very frustrating,” Selina Soule of Connecticut’s Glastonbury High School told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Because I know I have put in — some of my friends and fellow competitors have put in — so much time and effort to take down our times and compete ourselves better, but we are not physically able to be competitive against someone who is biologically a male.”

Soule finished eighth in the recent state indoor girls' 55-meter sprint — and missed qualifying for the New England regionals by two spots, The Associated Press said. As it happens, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood smashed the field, coming in first and second place. The third-place finisher, a biological female, posted a much slower time (7.23 seconds) than Miller's (6.95 seconds — state record) and Yearwood (7.01 seconds).