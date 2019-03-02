‘UGLY RACIST TWEET’: Ocasio-Cortez Slammed For Promoting Bigotry

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced backlash this week after she came to the defense of fellow far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Twitter following racial remarks that Tlaib made during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Tlaib falsely suggested that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) was a racist this week when Meadows brought Trump official Lynne Patton to Michael Cohen’s hearing.

Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism https://t.co/z7K0idYd0F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Here are some of the responses to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet:

The Reagan Battalion: “This is an ugly racist tweet. Assuming that a woman of color is too stupid to know what she wants and she is being used as a ‘token’ is racist.”

This is an ugly racist tweet. Assuming that a woman of color is too stupid to know what she wants and she is being used as a “token” is racist. https://t.co/GJA1whzuI8 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 28, 2019

Chris Manning: “Actually @RashidaTlaib displayed her racism for the world to see. She said a black woman wasn’t intelligent enough to be there of her own free will and instead was there only because the white man told her to be there. Antisemitic and says black women don’t think for themselves”- READ MORE