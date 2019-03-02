Maxine Waters calls for House panel probe into Trump Foundation: reports

With the dust still settling from Michael Cohen’s explosive public testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on Thursday called for a full investigation into the Trump Foundation, President Trump’s nonprofit organization, which she asserted was a front for tax evasion and other illicit transactions.

“There’s one thing that I think should not be missed that came out of the hearing,” said Waters, who took the helm of the Financial Services Committee earlier this month after easily winning re-election as part of the Democrats’ takeover of the House of Representatives, “and that is how directed payments into the foundation to keep from paying taxes,” the Washington Post reported.

“I think there’s more than we know about at this time,” the Los Angeles-area congresswoman, 80, added in remarks to reporters. “I think that’s an area that should be looked at because I think the foundation has been used by him to avoid paying taxes on money he’s earned.”

Waters’ remarks came in response to Cohen’s testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which included the former Trump lawyer’s allegations that the president once directed his now-defunct foundation to pay a “fake bidder” to purchase a portrait of himself at an auction. – READ MORE