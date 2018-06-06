Female FBI Agent Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit; Intimidated & Silenced by FBI After Reporting Threats, Abuse

True Pundit

A former FBI agent in Kansas City contends in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by another agent and then punished when she reported it.

The Kansas City Star reports the former agent, Julie Meriano, says she contacted Kansas City police abou the male agent’s behavior, which included creating a fake profile on a dating website with her picture and spreading damaging rumors about her.

The lawsuit says the harassment eventually caused Merinao to take an extended medical leave. She alleges FBI management reprimanded her and told her not to talk about the situation, even to police.

She says a few months after she filed a filed a discrimination complaint with the agency, she was fired.

