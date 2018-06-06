VIDEO: Michigan State Professor accused of having sex with basset hound gets Dogged by TV News Crew

A Michigan State University professor is facing criminal charges for bestiality.

“I don’t want to be on camera, no comment,” Hattey said.

Minutes after being arraigned on two counts of bestiality for allegedly having sex with a basset hound named “Flash,” 50-year-old Joseph Hattey walked out of the Ingham County Jail.

FOX 2: “Is this your dog?”

He entered a plea of not guilty and was allowed to home on a personal recognizance bond.

Hattey’s neighbors say they did remember him having a basset hound as a pet.

A basset hound, the alleged victim here, is now in the care of animal control.

Once animal control learned what was happening they got a hold of investigators at the sheriff’s office, who then turned it over to the attorney general.

According to the attorney general’s office the crimes of sodomy with the dog happened for two months between January and April of this year. It is a crime punishable by 15 years in prison.

FOX 2: “Are you saying you are innocent, that this is all just fabricated?”

