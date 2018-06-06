Illinois State Rifle Association Seeks Court Order to Stop Deerfield’s ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

The Illinois State Rifle Association (Isra) Is Seeking A Court Order To Stop Deerfield, Illinois, From Implementing Its Confiscatory “assault Weapons” Ban.

On April 3, 2018, Breitbart News reported that the ban empowers Deerfield’s chief of police to confiscate “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines from residents who refuse to give them up.

The village previously allowed ownership of “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, as long as the owners of said weapons and accessories stored them in compliance with village rules. Beginning June 8 they are banned, period.

Fox News reports that the ISRA is fighting the ban, citing a state preemption law that prohibits a municipality from passing laws that go beyond laws that exist at the state level. – READ MORE

