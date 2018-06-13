Feds: Social Security employee used dead people to steal $680,000

Federal authorities arrested and charged a Social Security employee Monday with a massive fraud, accusing her of using dead people’s identities to apply for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bogus benefits she then pocketed.

Anne Aroste filed applications creating spouses for the dead people, claiming the spouses were still alive and deserving of survivor’s benefits. She then used her Social Security credential to approve them herself, routing the payments to her own bank accounts, the Justice Department said.

Over five years, she pocketed at least $680,000 in fraudulent payments, according to a lengthy 10-count indictment.

Ms. Aroste, who worked at Social Security’s Aurora office, would take people and falsely claim in Social Security’s records that they were U.S. citizens who were at some point married to the dead people she’d already identified.

She then ruled they were eligible for benefits as survivors of a deceased worker. – READ MORE

