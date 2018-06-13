Liberals Turn On ‘Sexist’ Soros Over Attack On Gillibrand

Soros slammed Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her role in pushing Franken to resign over the allegations. Soros accused Gillibrand of turning on Franken, whom Soros said he admired, “in order to improve her chances” for the 2020 presidential elections.

“With midterms approaching and a larger-than-ever bench of female candidates running for office — and after that, a presidential race where several of the potential contenders are women — we’ll see just how well Democrats, especially those with the power to influence elections, learned the lessons of 2016,” feminist author Jill Filipovic wrote in a Tuesday column for CNN titled, “If Democrats agree with Soros’ sexist comments, they’re in trouble.”

“If Soros’ comments are any indication, there’s a significant chunk of the Democratic electorate — I imagine a mostly male chunk — who haven’t learned much at all,” she concluded.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes called Soros’s defense of Franken “sexist garbage,” which he said “should be lit on fire.” Others made similar arguments.

Vox writer Dylan Matthews described Soros as “misogynistic.” – READ MORE

