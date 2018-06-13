True Pundit

Politics World

Don’t Buy Establishment Media’s Sudden Concern for ‘Human Rights’ in North Korea

Posted on by
Share:

The Establishment Media Have One Guiding Principle When It Comes To Dictators And Human Rights: If The Dictator Makes Republicans Look Bad (Or Democrats Look Good), The Media Do Not Give A Damn About Human Rights. North Korea Is Not Only The Most Recent Example, It Is One Of The Most Striking.

Oh, sure, the list of dictators the media adore is endless — Fidel CastroHugo ChavezHassan RouhaniBashar al-AssadMohamed MorsiRobert MugabeSaddam Hussein, and the Soviet Union — but when you look at today’s narrative about human rights in North Korea, never let yourself forget that it was only four months ago — a mere 16 weeks — when the media dropped its collective pants and bent over for Kim.

Oh, and never forget that Obama did more to set the cause of human rights back (especially in Iran Libya, and Egypt), and more to spread tyranny (ISIS) than any president in modern history. And the media still love them some Barry.

Remember the media’s reprehensible coverage of the Winter Olympics 16 weeks ago? Remember NBC News spreading Kim’s propaganda at a ski resort? Remember CNN, the New York Times, the Washington PostTime, NPR, and Reuters, and others positioning Kim’s monstrous sister as the next Princess Diana? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Don't Buy Establishment Media's Sudden Concern for 'Human Rights' in North Korea
Don't Buy Establishment Media's Sudden Concern for 'Human Rights' in North Korea

Establishment media have one simple principle when it comes to dictators and human rights: If the dictator makes Republicans look bad then...

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: