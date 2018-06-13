Don’t Buy Establishment Media’s Sudden Concern for ‘Human Rights’ in North Korea

The Establishment Media Have One Guiding Principle When It Comes To Dictators And Human Rights: If The Dictator Makes Republicans Look Bad (Or Democrats Look Good), The Media Do Not Give A Damn About Human Rights. North Korea Is Not Only The Most Recent Example, It Is One Of The Most Striking.

Oh, sure, the list of dictators the media adore is endless — Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, Hassan Rouhani, Bashar al-Assad, Mohamed Morsi, Robert Mugabe, Saddam Hussein, and the Soviet Union — but when you look at today’s narrative about human rights in North Korea, never let yourself forget that it was only four months ago — a mere 16 weeks — when the media dropped its collective pants and bent over for Kim.

Oh, and never forget that Obama did more to set the cause of human rights back (especially in Iran Libya, and Egypt), and more to spread tyranny (ISIS) than any president in modern history. And the media still love them some Barry.

Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/ian9ZiurVm pic.twitter.com/fBXuFEyXAj — CNN International (@cnni) February 10, 2018

Remember the media’s reprehensible coverage of the Winter Olympics 16 weeks ago? Remember NBC News spreading Kim’s propaganda at a ski resort? Remember CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Time, NPR, and Reuters, and others positioning Kim’s monstrous sister as the next Princess Diana? – READ MORE

