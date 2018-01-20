Feds to retry Senator Bob Menendez in bribery case

The Department of Justice announced Friday it intends to retry New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, two months after a federal judge declared a mistrial in the high-profile bribery case.

“Today, the United States filed a notice of intent to retry Sen. Robert Menendez and Dr. Salomon Melgen and requested that the court set the case for retrial at the earliest possible date,” Department of Justice spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle said in a statement. “The conduct alleged in the indictment is serious and warrants retrial before a jury of citizens in the District of New Jersey. “

Hornbuckle said the decision to retry the case was “based on the facts and the law, following a careful review.”

“We regret that the DOJ, after spending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars, and failing to prove a single allegation in a court of law, has decided to double down on an unjust prosecution,” according to a statement release by Menendez’ office. “Evidently, they did not hear the overwhelming voices of the New Jerseyans who served on the jury this fall. Senator Menendez fully intends to be vindicated — again.” – READ MORE

Sen. Robert Menendez (D., N.J.) on Thursday challenged the Department of Justice to either prosecute him again on corruption charges or drop its case.

Menendez said in an interview that he has the ability to present a motion calling on the department to prosecute or dismiss the charges by mid-January, the Associated Press reports. Menendez was tried in a New Jersey federal court this September for corruption charges, including bribery, involving his relationship with florida doctor Salomon Melgen. The jury, however, was not able to come to a decision, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial and giving Menendez the opportunity to claim vindication.

“We would have the ability to present a motion to say prosecute or dismiss,” Menendez said about the department’s charges. “And if you want to prosecute, bring it on.”

Menendez argued the fact ten of the twelve jurors did not believe the prosecutors’ case means “the end” of the federal case against him. – READ MORE