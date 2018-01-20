L’Oreal’s New Cosmetics Model Is the First One to Wear a Hijab — And She Is Viciously Anti-Israel

For the first time in L’Oreal’s 108-year history, it has a hijab-wearing spokeswoman.

The woman, Amena Khan, is a famous beauty personality on YouTube. Khan has 391,000 subscribers on her channel, with most of her videos focused on teaching cosmetics tips.

Khan’s political beliefs have L’Oreal taking quite a bit of heat, though. As it turns out, she has previously expressed anti-Israel views. And since becoming part of L’Oreal, she has deleted her most critical tweets about the Jewish state.

The deleted tweets read:

U repeatedly say “nobody is above the law.” Well, under international law Israel is an illegal state. Yet u support them. EXPLAIN. #ASK David.

@jonsnowC4 Your “children of Gaza” piece was incredibly moving. Israel is a sinister state and the ones who suffer most are innocent children.

Israel = Pharoah. Both are child murderers. Insha’Allah, defeat also awaits the former; it’s only a matter of time. #HopeforGaza #SaveGaza – READ MORE

Muslim beauty blogger Amani Al-Khatahtbeh is rejecting a Revlon award because Gal Gadot is the brand ambassador.

Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com, was given the Changemaker award from Revlon’s new @LiveBoldly campaign, an initiative to “inspire women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and style,” the brand’s website says.

Al-Khatahtbeh rejected the award and took to Instagram to explain her reasons behind it.

“I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Al-Khatahtbeh wrote.

“Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ action in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values,” Al-Khatahtbeh continued.

“I can’t, in good conscience, accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal’s ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16-year-old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated. I think we are in a moment where we must persist that women’s empowerment includes ALL women. From the bottom of my heart, I feel I would not embody the meaning of the Changemaker Award if I were to accept it in these circumstances.”– READ MORE