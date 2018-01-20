Trump Won’t Leave DC Until Government Shutdown Averted

President Donald Trump will remain in Washington D.C. until the Senate passes a short term spending bill to keep the government open, White House officials tell the press pool.

TRUMP PLANS TO STAY IN DC until Senate passes stopgap spending bill, so he can sign it before leaving for Mar-a-Lago, a White House source tells @margarettalev.

Tentative plan is for Trump to depart TOMORROW MORNING for Florida. (Then he can still make big party Saturday.) — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 19, 2018

Trump was previously scheduled to depart for his property in Palm Beach, Florida at 4:30pm but now does not expect to depart until Saturday morning. The president is throwing a big gala at his vacation property in Florida to celebrate his one year anniversary as commander-in-chief. – READ MORE

Six hours after the federal government shutdown at midnight on Friday, there was still no word from the White House on whether the president will visit Palm Beach this weekend.

The president had originally planned to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening. But with the shutdown looming, those travel plans were cancelled.

About 8 p.m., as negotiations continued, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a new alert to pilots, warning of restricted airspace due to “VIP movement” in the area beginning at 2 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Sunday.

After the midnight deadline passed without an agreement, the White House lashed out in a statement, blaming Democrats for the closure.

“This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement – READ MORE