FEDS Investigating Violent Threats Sent to Kavanaugh’s Wife; ‘Put a bullet in skull’

The U.S. Marshals Service is reportedly investigating threats sent to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s wife following allegations that her husband sexually assaulted a woman when he was in high school 35 years ago.

As the left rages on regarding unproven accusations that a then-17-year-old Kavanaugh once tried to rape Christine Blasey Ford at a party when the two were in high school, Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, has reported getting violent threats against her husband and her family, including one that suggested her husband shoot himself to death and another telling her family to “burn in hell.”

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Citing intelligence reports, the official said that “Threats, including to his (Judge Kavanaugh’s) wife, have risen this week.”

One note to Mrs. Kavanaugh, a town manager in the Washington, D.C. suburbs read, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.”

The other, whose subject line reads, “Hi, Ashley,” said she should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.” READ MORE:

