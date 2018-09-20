STORMY DANIELS ACCUSES BEN ROETHLISBERGER; ‘HE TERRIFIED ME’

Welcome to the ________ (fill in your number here, e.g. fifth, sixth, seventh etc.) circle of Hell.

Stormy Daniels claims she was “terrified” when Ben Roethlisberger tried to kiss her during an incident in Lake Tahoe back in 2006 … insisting she shot the QB down cold.

It’s all in her book, “Full Disclosure” — where she primarily talks about her sexual encounter with Donald Trump.

The day after she allegedly banged “The Apprentice” star, she met the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback at a VIP section of a golf course … where Ben had been talking with Trump.

At the end of the night, Stormy claims Trump asked Ben to walk the porn star back to her hotel room — and when they got there, he allegedly asked for a “good night kiss.”

Stormy claims she turned him down — but he pushed lightly on the door while they both stood outside and said, “Come on.”

Stormy says she eventually went inside her room alone — while Ben continued to knock on the door for several minutes before giving up and walking away.

“I was terrified,” Stormy says in the book (via CNN) … “I am rarely terrified.” READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1