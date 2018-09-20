TUCKER CARLSON: Documents Prove Google Rigged Search Engine to Promote Trump RESISTANCE (Video)

“Internal documents show Google employees discussed corrupting the company’s search engine to push propaganda on hundreds of millions of unsuspecting users, all for the sake of resisting President Trump.” — Tucker Carlson

Wow.

This story is developing.

Internal documents obtained by #TuckerCarlsonTonight show Google employees discussed corrupting the company’s search engine to push propaganda on hundreds of millions of unsuspecting users, all for the sake of resisting President Trump. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 21, 2018