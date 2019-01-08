Feds: Illegal Alien Family Tried to Smuggle Alleged Cop Killer Across Border

The Family Of Gustavo Perez Arriaga, A 32-year-old Illegal Alien, Helped Him Evade Police And Attempted To Help Smuggle Him Across The United States-mexico Border After He Allegedly Murdered 33-year-old Newman, California, Police Officer Ronil Singh, Federal Documents Allege.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That’s when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika and their newborn five-month-old son.

Perez Arriaga was arrested in December 2018 for the killing of Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — but was officially charged with the murder of a law enforcement officer last week. The illegal alien, whom authorities said is a “known” gang member, had been caught by police after a more than 50-hour manhunt.

According to federal documents, Arriaga had allegedly quickly paid a human smuggler — the same one that helped his family members enter the U.S. illegally years before — about $400 in a wire transfer to cross him back from California to Mexico to evade arrest and charges for Singh’s murder. – READ MORE