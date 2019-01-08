Chuck Norris Backs Brilliant Idea To Fund Southern Border Wall

Yes, Chuck Norris, who starred in a bunch of martial arts movies, is still a bada** at age 78. And although he hasn’t been in a movie since 2012, Norris has kept busy writing several books on martial arts, exercise, philosophy, politics, Christian religion, and westerns, twice earning the title of New York Times best-selling author.

On Sunday, Norris penned a piece for WND, formerly known as World Net Daily. In the piece, headlined “An incredible solution to building the border wall,” Norris backs a proposal to have Mexico’s biggest drug lord fund construction of a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I have written many articles over the years, but I have never written an article more important than this one. While Democrat and Republican leaders in Washington are polarized and in gridlock over how to pay for a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is a Lone Ranger with a Tonto-sized idea riding into town to get the job done in a way that would cost taxpayers nothing at all,” he writes.

Cruz put out the proposal in April 2017, but it’s been forgotten (at least until Chuck Norris got his hands on it). Cruz wants “El Chapo” (real name Joaquin Guzman) to forfeit his $14 billion in assets to the U.S. government, which could then use the money for the barrier.

"Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border," Cruz said in a statement at the time. "Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities. We must also be mindful of the impact on the federal budget. By leveraging any criminally forfeited assets of El Chapo and his ilk, we can offset the wall's cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump's stated border security objectives."