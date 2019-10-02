FEDS GONE WILD: DOJ Boss Covered Up Agent Payments to Prostitutes

This from your friends at the Inspector General’s office:

“Findings of Misconduct by a then DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Failing to Report Misconduct Allegations

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation upon the receipt of information from the OIG hotline in 2018 alleging misconduct by a Special Agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), now retired, involving solicitation of prostitutes in a major city in the United States in 2012 but that no action was taken by the DEA.

During the course of the investigation, the OIG learned that the DEA Special Agent had self-reported this misconduct in 2012 to a then DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC), who allegedly failed to report the information about the DEA Special Agent’s misconduct to an appropriate DEA supervisor or the DEA Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The OIG investigation substantiated that in 2012 the then DEA ASAC had received and failed to report the information about the DEA Special Agent’s misconduct to an appropriate DEA supervisor or DEA OPR, in violation of DEA policies regarding employee responsibilities and standards of conduct.

The DEA ASAC retired from the DEA while the investigation was pending and prior to being contacted by the OIG for an interview. When later contacted by the OIG, the DEA ASAC declined to be interviewed. While the OIG has the authority to compel testimony from current Department employees, the OIG does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former Department employees, including those who retire or resign during the course of an OIG investigation.”