Jeffrey Epstein Couldn’t Buy A Second Island So He Reportedly Used An Unaware Businessman’s Name

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly bought a second private island in the Caribbean using an unaware Dubai businessman as a front man to disguise his identity, The Miami Herald has reported.

Great Saint James, a 165-acre island in the United States Virgin Islands that neighbors Epstein’s “pedophile island” Small Saint James, was sold for $22.5 million to an offshore company, Great St. Jim LLC, in 2016.

According to the newspaper report, the late financier secretly acquired the island after registering the company under the name of Dubai businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Sulayem, the chairman of port operator DP World, was allegedly unaware of the purchase.

The latter told the Herald that Epstein had asked to use his name in an unspecified business but that he never gave his consent. Epstein appeared to have conducted the purchase regardless.

Epstein wanted to acquire the island but its former owner, Danish millionaire Christian Kjaer, refused to sell due to Epstein’s reputation as a sex offender.

Therefore, the financier allegedly decided to incorporate the shell company using Sulayem's name.