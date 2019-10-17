Feds Bust World’s ‘Largest Dark Web Child Porn Marketplace’ By Following A Bitcoin Trail

And we all thought crypto was untraceable. Well, that’s not the case for one South Korean millennial who was busted by U.S. and Korean authorities for running the world’s “largest dark web child porn marketplace.”

The now seized website, called “Welcome to Video,” operated on the mysterious Darknet that only accepted cryptocurrency and contained 200,000 videos of sexually explicit videos involving children, according to an 18-page criminal indictment viewed by NBC News.

According to prosecutors, Jong Woo Son, 23, a South Korean citizen, who ran the site from the summer of 2015 until it was seized by U.S. authorities in March 2018, is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence in South Korea after being convicted for child pornography.

At a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu and other officials said 337 site users had been arrested around the world, including many from the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“You may try to hide behind technology,” Liu said, “but we will find you and arrest you and prosecute you. – READ MORE