The member of Congress tapped to replace Rep. Elijah Cummings as chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform recently “suffered a medical episode.”

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney was in Manhattan when she “suffered a fainting spell” during the public appearance just 10 days ago.

The Daily News published this photo of Maloney slumped over on the bench, and another with medical personnel attending to her. – READ MORE