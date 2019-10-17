McConnell Challenger Stockpiles Cash From Steve Kerr, Hollywood

More than 96 percent of itemized contributions to Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign came from outside Kentucky, including a contribution from NBA coach and China apologist Steve Kerr.

Kerr, who contributed $250, recently deflected questions on China’s human rights abuses, pointing to “people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall” in the United States as a comparable problem. The McGrath campaign did not return requests for comment on Kerr’s statement and contribution.

Just $140,000 of McGrath’s $3.6 million in itemized contributions came from the failed congressional candidate’s home state, while nearly $2 million came from the liberal strongholds of California, New York, and Massachusetts. McGrath was defeated by Kentucky Republican incumbent Andy Barr in her 2018 House campaign and is now running to oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). McGrath failed to mention the word “Kentucky” in her Senate campaign’s launch video and has since portrayed her campaign as a “grassroots movement” despite the dominance of out-of-state cash.

McGrath raised nearly $1 million from the state of California alone, including about $100,000 in contributions from prominent Hollywood liberals. Jeffrey Katzenberg, a prominent movie producer and Barack Obama's top bundler during the 2012 presidential campaign, and his wife both made $2,800 donations to McGrath's campaign. Katzenberg, who co-hosted a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden last week, has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump.