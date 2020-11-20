Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Censoring Hunter Biden Story ‘Was Wrong’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said admitted that Twitter censoring a controversial story involving Joe Biden right before the election was “wrong.”

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that Twitter censoring a controversial story Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, right before the election was “wrong.”

Dorsey testified on Capitol Hill over his company’s censorship of the original New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings abroad.

The @Twitter CEO admits censoring Hunter Biden report and was wrong. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted in a Senate hearing Tuesday that it was wrong for the social-media giant to Censor. — Bryan Doyle (@Bryan700) November 18, 2020

Dorsey said on Tuesday during his testimony, “We were called here today because of an enforcement decision we made against the New York Post based on a policy we created in 2018 to prevent Twitter from being used to spread hacked materials.”

“This resulted in us blocking people from sharing a New York Post article publicly or privately,” Dorsey said – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --