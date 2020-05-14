Feds Arrest Professor For Allegedly Hiding Funding From Communist China. Another Professor Pleads Guilty To Similar Charge.

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a professor at the University of Arkansas for allegedly concealing his involvement in a program that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to steal intellectual property from U.S. institutions.

“Simon Ang of the University of Arkansas, was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday with wire fraud,” The New York Times reported. “He worked for and received funding from Chinese companies and from the Thousand Talents program, which awards grants to scientists to encourage relationships with the Chinese government, and he warned an associate to keep his affiliation with the program quiet.”

The Times reported that Ang’s alleged concealment of his financial agreement with the Chinese allowed him to secure funding from U.S. government agencies that ban people who receive funding from China.

“The complaint charges that Ang had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese companies, and failed to disclose those ties when required to do so in order to receive grant money from NASA,” The Department of Justice said in a statement. “These materially false representations to NASA and the University of Arkansas resulted in numerous wires to be sent and received that facilitated Ang’s scheme to defraud.”

In January, federal law enforcement officials arrested a top Harvard scientist, Dr. Charles Lieber, for allegedly lying to the U.S. government about his involvement in the Thousand Talents program. – READ MORE

