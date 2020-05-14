Trump escalates feud with Obama, insists ex-president was involved in ‘crime’

during a news conference that his predecessor committed a “crime” but refusing to dive into details.

When asked by a reporter in the Rose Garden what crime he is accusing Obama of committing, Trump responded: “Obamagate, it’s been going on for a long time, it’s been going on from before I got elected, and it’s a disgrace that it happened. You look at now all of this information that’s being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning.”

The biggest political crime in American history, by far! https://t.co/m5nPdUHt4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020



When pressed for details, the commander in chief told a Washington Post reporter, “You know the crime. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

Trump on Sunday quoted a tweet that accused Obama of using "his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration."

