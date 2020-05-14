Trey Gowdy Says ‘My Mistake Was Relying On The Word Of The FBI’ During Russia Probe (VIDEO)

Former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy now says there was one big mistake he made heading into the Russia probe.

Gowdy appeared on Fox News Monday, where he told host Tucker Carlson that he was wrong to take take the word of FBI leadership instead of demanding to see the documents. The former South Carolina congressman said it was a mistake, but said that he corrected it within the first three weeks.

Tucker Carlson presses Trey Gowdy on his defense of the FBI’s actions during the Russia investigation: “My mistake was relying on the word of the FBI and the DOJ and not insisting on all of the documents. Luckily, it took me about three weeks to correct that mistake.” pic.twitter.com/nsAXL1lb8g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2020

Carlson played a clip of Gowdy from 2018 after he had been briefed by the FBI.

“I am more convinced the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Gowdy said at the time. – READ MORE

