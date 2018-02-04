Following release of House memo, FBI director says ‘talk is cheap’ in letter to bureau

FBI Director Christopher Wray reportedly sent a letter of support to his employees at the bureau on Friday following the release of the much-hyped FISA memo, Business Insiderreported.

In the letter, released Friday evening by a BBC reporter, Wray attempted to rally his team by reminding its members that the work they do is important and “will always matter more” than what goes on in the press.

FBI Director Chris Wray has sent a rally-the-troops letter to FBI employees after today's Memo madness… pic.twitter.com/k2COdEaiCv — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) February 2, 2018

“The American people read the papers, and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media,” Wray wrote. “But they see and experience the actual work you do — keeping communities safe and our nation secure, often dealing with sensitive matters and making decisions under difficult circumstances. And that work will always matter more.”

“Talk is cheap,” Wray wrote. “The work you do is what will endure.” – READ MORE

The White House is firing back at FBI Director Christopher Wray’s clandestine campaign to rally the intelligence apparatus to push back against President Donald Trump’s plans to release the controversial FISA memo.

“We had a good meeting here early in the week with Wray,” the White House official said. “But in the last 24 hours he is behaving like a little bitch. The President is not happy and I’m confident he shares these sentiments.

“Wray’s behavior in unacceptable.”

Wray has either been threatened to do the bidding of the Deep State, or he has turned from white-hat savior of the embattled FBI to just another black-hat villain at its helm.

Several Congressional sources as well as one high-level White House source said Wray pulled a surprising about-face on GOP leaders in the last 24 hours. And instead of working with the White House and the House Intelligence Committee on the Hill on the pending release of the controversial FISA memo, Wray came out Wednesday seemingly threatening the White House and President Donald Trump.

“We think somebody threatened him, got to him,” one Congressional source said. “Between Tuesday and Wednesday he was a completely different guy.”

A White House source said President Trump was not pleased with Wray’s demeanor on Wednesday and his jockeying to try to prevent the FISA memo from being released.

“He maybe maneuvering himself out of a job,” the White House source said. “The President does not need another (James) Comey across the street running the FBI.”

What angered and concerned folks on the Hill?

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI said that it has “grave concerns” about a Republican-crafted memo alleging corrosive abuse of U.S. surveillance powers by the Justice Department that is expected to be released in the coming days.