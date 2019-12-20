FedEx driver shot and robbed, returns fire with his own weapon. Suspect dead.

A Philadelphia FedEx driver was shot in the abdomen during a robbery Tuesday night, but was able to fire back with his own weapon and kill the man suspected of attacking him.

The unnamed 32-year-old FedEx driver had just dropped off a package at a home in Northeast Philadelphia shortly after 7 p.m., when he was mugged and shot before defending himself with his own firearm, hitting the suspect several times. Police confirmed later that the driver is licensed to carry.

Despite his injuries, the robbery victim then drove himself to a nearby grocery store, where he saw a police officer and reported what happened.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW-TV that the FedEx driver “was able to tell police that he was making a delivery in the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery, he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun.” – READ MORE