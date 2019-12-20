House May Hold Back Impeachment Articles, Delaying Senate Action for Weeks

In a post-impeachment surprise, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signaled Wednesday evening that she may hold off sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate because she is concerned about the fairness of the trial process in the upper chamber.

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference after the House vote to impeach the president for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, adding, “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.”

Growing support for the idea of impeaching today but withholding the articles from the Senate until a meaningful trial can be conducted:https://t.co/dk41hKpYDg — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 18, 2019

Before the impeachment proceedings move to the Senate, the House must adopt a second resolution naming the managers who will make the House’s case in the Senate. By holding off on passing such a resolution, Democrats hope to gain leverage of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the trial terms.

On Twitter Thursday morning, Trump slammed the move as yet another blunder by the "Do Nothing" party.