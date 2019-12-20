Jeffrey Epstein wanted to marry ex-girlfriend’s teenage daughter who called him ‘Uncle Jeff’

Jeffrey Epstein once wanted to marry an ex-girlfriend’s teenage daughter who called him “Uncle Jeff,” according to a report.

The late pedophile openly declared his plans to wed Celina Dubin, the daughter of former Miss Sweden Eva Andersson Dubin, who had dated Epstein for 11 years until the early ’90s, sources told Business Insider.

The pair had developed an “especially close relationship” when Celina was just 12, with “Uncle Jeff” at times having “substituted” for her dad, the Palm Beach Post has previously reported, citing a profile made by Epstein’s lawyers.

Epstein was telling associates in 2014 that if he ever married, it would be to Celina — who was 19 at the time, sources told Business Insider.

There is no evidence that Epstein ever had a romantic relationship with Dubin, who is now 24, the site reported, saying his motivation to marry may have been driven by a desire to avoid inheritance taxes. – READ MORE