UK Officials Will Subpoena Zuckerberg to Testify If He Stonewalls Lawmakers

UK officials said Tuesday they will summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Parliament the next time he’s in British territory if he does not volunteer to do so.

It would be the first governmental summons for Zuckerberg in the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica data leak and widespread concerns around user privacy.

“It’s worth noting that, while Mr. Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK Parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country,” Damian Collins, a member of the UK Parliament, wrote in a letter published Tuesday.

I have today written to @facebook requesting that Mark Zuckerberg appears in front of @CommonsCMS as part of our inquiry into fake news and disinformation. Read it here: https://t.co/jXZ5TjiZld pic.twitter.com/m0NU5Uyf2L — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) May 1, 2018



Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee.

Schroepfer admitted during the hearing that Facebook did not read the terms of service of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica. He also testified that Facebook was investigating whether defense contractor Palantir had improper access to Facebook user data.

