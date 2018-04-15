Federal judge rules in favor of Los Angeles in immigration suit against Sessions

A federal judge sided with the city of Los Angeles on Thursday in ruling that the Department of Justice (DOJ) can’t factor “sanctuary city” policies into decisions over how to award local policing grants.

Bloomberg News reported that U.S. District Judge Manuel Real agreed with the city’s argument that the Justice Department was abusing its power in basing grant awards on whether a municipality’s police force cooperated with federal immigration officers.

The city sued over a grant program that helped local police departments hire more officers to carry out community-oriented policing, Bloomberg reported.

Thursday’s court ruling is the latest blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to crackdown on sanctuary cities, which do not direct their local police forces to enforce federal immigration law. – READ MORE

