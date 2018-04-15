Rosie O’Donnell Targets Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘Lying Sack Of Shit’

Sarah H Sanders you suck ! u lying sack of shit in a navy dress – how do u live with yourself #fuckShuck pic.twitter.com/del0JKsEWd — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 13, 2018

On Friday, Rosie O’Donnell showed off her protean artistic and rhetorical skills, posting on Twitter a picture she painted of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with foul language directed at her – READ MORE

