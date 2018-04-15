True Pundit

Rosie O’Donnell Targets Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘Lying Sack Of Shit’

Posted on by
On Friday, Rosie O'Donnell showed off her protean artistic and rhetorical skills, posting on Twitter a picture she painted of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with foul language directed at her

On Friday, Rosie O’Donnell showed off her protean artistic and rhetorical skills, posting on Twitter a picture she painted of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with foul language directed at her:

