Comey on Letter About Hillary Clinton Email Investigation: I Thought She Would Win, ‘I’m Sorry’ She’s Angry With Me

Former FBI Director James Comey writes in his new book he expected Hillary Clinton to defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 election, saying he was “sorry” she was angry with him for his handling of her private email investigation.

Clinton has consistently assigned blame to Comey for her loss, pointing to his October 28, 2016, letter to Congress announcing newly discovered emails related to her use of a private email server as secretary of state. She argues the letter stopped her momentum and gave Trump the leg up he needed to defeat her in November.

The Washington Post reported Comey writes his wife and daughters voted for Clinton and addressed her “anger” toward him.

“I have read she has felt anger toward me personally, and I’m sorry for that. I’m sorry that I couldn’t do a better job explaining to her and her supporters why I made the decisions I made,” he writes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1