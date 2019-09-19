Federal judge grants Trump motion to temporarily protect tax returns

A federal judge granted an order Thursday that will temporarily protect President Trump’s personal and business tax returns from release, amid an intensifying legal battle between the president and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Vincent Marrero on Thursday granted a restraining order and a stay on subpoenas issued by Vance to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA—a move that will, for now, prevent the firm from disclosing Trump and Trump Organization tax returns.

The decision comes after the president’s legal team filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday morning in response to Vance’s move to subpoena Mazars for eight years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns. Trump’s legal team, in the filing, claimed the subpoenas issued by Vance to Mazars were “unconstitutional,” while seeking a “permanent injunction staying the subpoena while the president is in office.”

Trump’s legal team also went on to blast Vance, calling his probe a “harassment” campaign.

Marrero granted Trump's legal team's emergency motion later Thursday after he determined that Trump has demonstrated "irreparable harm." Marrero also said that Mazars is "enjoined from disclosing, revealing, delivering or producing the information requested in the challenged subpoena," and that Vance's office is "enjoined from taking any adverse action against Mazars for not complying with the challenged subpoena, or taking any other action to enforce the subpoena."