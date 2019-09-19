Comedian Chelsea Handler insists that white people should take racial sensitivity classes, be ‘uncomfortable’ about their whiteness (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on “The View” Wednesday where she told the show’s co-hosts that white people ought to be “uncomfortable” with their white identities and suggested that white people attend racial sensitivity classes as a remedy.

Handler explained that she visited liberal college campuses to talk to black students about white privilege while filming her new Netflix documentary, “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” During her visits to the colleges, the comedian also took advantage of participating in sensitivity training and sexual harassment classes.

Handler pointed out that during one of her stops at the University of Southern California, she had a particularly uncomfortable time after black students told her that she was exercising her white privilege simply by making a documentary about white privilege.