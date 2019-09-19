‘I Don’t Carry A Wallet’: Photo of Cash Stuffed in Donald Trump’s Pocket Goes Viral

President Donald Trump was photographed boarding Air Force One on Tuesday with his back pocket stuffed with cash.

On the Air Force One flight back to Washington, DC, from California, reporters on the plane asked him about his cash-carrying habit.

“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time,” Trump replied, holding up a wad of cash out of his pocket for reporters to see.

“I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, etcetera, etcetera,” Trump explained. – READ MORE

