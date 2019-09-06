Buttigieg Calls on Christians to Be Considerate of Climate Change, Says Ignoring It Is a ‘Sin’

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) called on Christians to be considerate of climate change, saying that he believes not addressing climate change is “a kind of sin.”

While speaking at CNN’s climate town hall on Wednesday, Buttigieg — one of 20 Democrats running for the party’s presidential nomination — was asked what can be said to people who do not believe that climate change was caused by humans.

In response, Buttigieg said that he believes the best way of reaching those “across the Heartland” was to talk in a “language” they “understood,” such as along the lines of “faith.”

Buttigieg calls on Christians to address climate change, calling it a “sin” to ignore the issue. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/jhLWpeNwxJ — IJR (@TheIJR) September 5, 2019

He went on to say that he believes that God thinks “it’s messed up” people and countries are being negatively affected by pollution and climate change. – READ MORE